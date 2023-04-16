Georgia Ann Raun

January 25, 1925 - April 9, 2023

Georgia Ann Raun was born to Clarence Ira Hart and Arline Hughes Hart on a snowy day in Sioux City, Iowa (January 25, 1925). Throughout her life she focused her vibrant warmth to make sure the people in her family and communities knew they were heard, valued, and appreciated. She made this world a better place for over 98 years and died on a beautiful Easter day (April 9, 2023).

Georgia spent her school years on a farm near beloved friends in the community of Gillett Grove, Iowa. She then attended Buena Vista College in Storm Lake, and was passionately involved in a variety of campus activities. She met her future husband, Earle S. Raun, at Buena Vista, and their relationship grew through common interests—including nature, education, the arts, and participating in athletic events. After graduating Georgia spent two years teaching junior high students in Spirit Lake, Iowa.

Georgia and Earle married in 1946 in Orlando, Florida, where Earle was conducting mosquito research for the USDA. Georgia's fond memories of their early life together included time spent on Florida beaches and an extended work assignment in Cuernavaca, Mexico. In 1948 the couple moved to Ames, Iowa, where Earle pursued a PhD. at lowa State and was later on the faculty there. Their three daughters were born in Ames where many lasting friendships were forged.

In 1966 the family moved to Nebraska where Dr. Raun was head of the Department of Entomology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Georgia was active as a Camp Fire Girls leader, member of the PTA, and Faculty Women's Club. For over thirty years she was a dedicated Volunteer Reader for Christian Record Services for the blind. Employed for nearly two decades as Welcome Wagon hostess she was an innovator in the local Welcome Wagon Club. She enjoyed fostering and supporting neighborhood and community relationships of all kinds. Georgia and her husband were active members of Crestwood Christian Church in Lincoln.

She embodied a lifelong commitment to physical, spiritual and mental health, an openness to different perspectives, positivity, gratitude, hospitality and humor. She chose to see the best in people and circumstances, and beauty in simple things.

Most recently she was a resident of Eastmont Retirement Community, and spent the final months of her life enfolded in the home of her eldest daughter in Illinois.

Georgia was preceded in death by her husband Earle Raun, sister Claire Maurine Cunningham, brother Tom Hart, and son-in-law Richard Doll. Her memory will be carried on by her daughters Michele Womontree, Nancy Raun, and Patricia Raun, daughter-in-law Deb Skirvin, son-in-law Alan Weinstein, grandsons Ben and Zach Weinstein-Raun, and sisters-in-law Ruth Raun and Judy Hart—in addition to many loving family members and friends whose lives she touched.

Friends and family may choose to celebrate her life by carrying on the values that guided her. She would encourage us to respond to the opportunities that are before us to build connections of love and support for those in our lives. Contributions may be made to the Larson Lifestyle Center https://ucollege.edu/fit/give or the People's City Mission https://pcmlincoln.org in Lincoln, Nebraska.