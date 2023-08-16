George Warren Hancock

January 9, 1931 - August 13, 2023

George Warren Hancock, 92, formerly of Lincoln passed away August 13, 2023, in Norfolk, NE. Born January 9, 1931, in Randolph, NE to Louis and Velna (McGuire) Hancock.

George graduated from Lincoln High School (1949), University of Nebraska Lincoln (1953) where he was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and Yell Squad.

George served in the U. S. Army where he served in Germany and served as Captain in the Army Reserves.

George was a member since 1944 and Elder of the Westminster Presbyterian Church.

A Realtor Emeritus, Commercial Real Estate Hall of Fame Inductee, President, and Chairman of Realtors: Association of Lincoln, Nebraska Chapter; Appraisal Institute (SRPA), Nebraska Chapter; Commercial-Investment Realtors Institute (CCIM), Cornhusker Ski Club, Lincoln Board of Zoning Appeals, Better Lincoln Committee and Community Development Block Grant Task Force. George served on the Board of Directors for UNL Friends of Opera, YMCA, L.L. Coryell Foundation, Platte South Natural Resources District, and past president of Nebraska Realtors Association.

George was a lifelong lover of music and mountain hiking and skiing.

Beloved survivors include his sons Doug and Brian; granddaughters Emily and Sophia Hancock; grandson Tanner Turgeon; and former daughter-in-law Vicki Hancock. Preceded in death by his parents, wife Gretchen and sister Mary Elley.

Private family burial.

Memorials to UNL Friends of Opera, Legacy Terrace, or Norfolk Veterans Home. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com