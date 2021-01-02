George “Tom” Ryan

May 12, 1946 - December 30, 2020

George “Tom” Ryan was born on May 12, 1946 in Loup City, NE to Frank and Marion Ryan and passed away on December 30, 2020 at the age of 74. Tom grew up in Loup City where he was active in athletics. He attended Kearney State College where he played baseball, and then attended the College of Automation in Des Moines, IA. In 1967 he was drafted into the Army where he served in Vietnam as a Clerk Typist; during his time in the military he also was awarded a Bronze Star.

After serving for nearly 2 years, Tom returned to Nebraska where he worked at Omaha National Bank and then served various banks throughout Nebraska until he retired in 2018. On June 12, 1971 he married Janice Wiberg with whom he raised two children.

Tom is survived by his son Michael (Nancy) Ryan; daughter Lora Ryan; grandchildren Jaydn, Halle, Collin, Maddox, and Katelyn; great granddaughter Khari; sister Rita Kowalski; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday January 4, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Cathedral of the Risen Christ (3500 Sheridan Blvd in Lincoln.) A rosary will precede the service starting at 10:00 AM. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to the family for future designation. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.