George Richard “Banjo” Douglas
December 23, 1931 - June 4, 2020

George Richard Douglas “Banjo”, 88, of Albion formerly of Lincoln died June 4, 2020 in Albion. Born December 23, 1931 in Lincoln. He was a Retired Lincoln Firefighter.

Visitation: noon – 5:00pm, Monday, June 8; Funeral Service: 10:00am Tuesday, June 9, both visitation and service at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel 3950 Hohensee Drive (SW corner of 40th & Yankee Hill Rd.) Memorials to the Sesostris Temple Clown Unit, 1050 Saltillo Road, Roca, NE 68430. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com

