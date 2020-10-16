George R. Dudley

On October 26, 1957, George married Alice Irwin in Wymore, Nebraska. They were married 30 years and raised three children: Jennifer, Bob and Courtney. George was committed to Norfolk serving in numerous positions including President of the Norfolk Country Club, and President and founding member of the Pacesetters Division of Norfolk United Way. He served on the YMCA Board of Directors, and the Norwest Bank board. He was instrumental in the building of a new YMCA in 1978, acting as Treasurer of the YMCA Capital Campaign. He was a member of the Capital Campaign for the Norfolk Arts Center, and Treasurer of the Greater Norfolk Corporation. George was a trustee of the University of Nebraska Foundation, a member of the Saturday Night Dinner Dance Club, International Wine and Food Society, a Shriner, and a member of American Legion Post 16.