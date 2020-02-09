February, 2020 - January, 2020

George P Wagner, born February 1940 in Chicago, passed away peacefully January 2020 in Lincoln, NE, with his daughters holding his hands.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

George, after graduating from Loyola Academy, 1958, and the Illinois Institute of Technology, 1962, joined the Navy, serving aboard the USS Chicago during the Vietnam War. Upon his honorable discharge, George began a lifelong career as an engineer with Commonwealth Edison until his retirement in 2005.

George loved, in no particular order: bowling, bad puns, good bourbon and stamp collecting. He was a member of many Philatelic societies and won several medals for exhibits he put together.

George is survived by his two daughters: Karen (James Lafler) Wagner, Anne Wagner, his granddaughters, nephews, niece and cousins.

Memorial services are being planned for both Lincoln, NE and Chicago, IL, with details to come. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking memorial donations be made in George's name to?The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. www.michaeljfox.org/donate.

To send flowers to the family of George Wagner, please visit Tribute Store.