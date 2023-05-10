Mink, Jr., George M.

May 27, 1933 - May 6, 2023

Greenwood - Preceded in death by his wife, Marlene "Gay"; three infant children, Melisa Gay, Mark Gregory, John Eric, and brother, Elwood. Survived by his sons, George III (Julie), Randy (Brenda); grandchildren, Ryan (Lacey), Andy, Mackenzi (Blake) Greve, Zachary (Kerstin), Danielle, Denny Smith, Kelli Doll, Michelle Smith; many great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (Marcia) and a host of other loving family and friends.

Services will be held Friday (5/12/2023) at Roeder Mortuary, 11710 Standing Stone, Gretna, NE. Visitation from 10-11 AM with Funeral Service at 11 AM. Burial to follow at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery in Greenwood, NE.

Please designate memorials to the Ashland-Greenwood Foundation.

