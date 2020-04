Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Formerly of Fairbury & Valparaiso. Survived by wife Eileen (Murphy); children George (Polly), Marcia (Brian), Jerry (Janet), Michele (Judson); siblings Walter & Phyllis; 12 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren & extended family. Services to be on a later date.