George J. “Doda” Christian

January 6, 1938 - July 22, 2020

George J. “Doda” Christian, 82, entered into rest on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his home in Wahoo. He was born January 6, 1938 in Aldrich, MO. Graveside Service with military honors, Monday (7/27) 10 a.m. at St. John Cemetery, Weston. Service will be live streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorials in care of the family for future designation. Visit marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences

