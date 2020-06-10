× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

George Holmgren

November 22, 2019

George Holmgren, age 92, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family after a short illness. Born in Arlington, Massachussetts, he later moved with his family to Berkeley, California where he attended Berkeley High School. Following graduation, he immediately volunteered for the Navy, serving at the close of WWII.

Upon returning home, he attended UC Berkeley and went on to earn a PhD in Soil Chemistry at Washington State University. He worked as a researcher with the US Soil Conservation Service, Soil Survey Lab in Lincoln, Nebraska for 30 years. Las Vegas was his home in retirement for 3 decades, and in 2015 he moved to Palo Alto, California to be near his children.

He was married for 62 years. He was a kind man, generous, and was cherished by all who knew him. He will be sorely missed. He is survived by his wife Joyce, son Eric, daughter Laura son-in-law Frank, and 5 grandchildren.

