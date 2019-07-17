February 10, 1947 - July 13, 2019
George H. Matzen, 72, of Milford, passed away suddenly Saturday, July 13, 2019. Born February 10, 1947, in Blair. A 1965 graduate, Blair High School. Attended UNL. US Army - Vietnam. Graduate, Milford Technical College. Married Christina DeMay, 1973. Retired instructor, Manufacturing Department, SCC-Milford campus, 36 years. Member, Milford American Legion Post 171.
Survived by wife, Christina, Milford, sons, daughter-in-law, George A. Matzen, John and Holly Matzen, all of Lincoln, grandchildren, Julian & Parker Matzen, sister, brother-in-law, Mary (Bill) Jorgensen, Blair, brother, sister-in-law, Jim (Donna) Matzen, Mt. Vernon, Wash., brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, John DeMay, Lincoln, Michael (Riassa) DeMay, El Cerrito, Calif., Mary DeMay and Tom Neylan, Mill Valley, Calif., Jane (Rick) Andreotti, Knightsen, Calif. Preceded in death by parents, brother, Jake.
Memorial service: 11 a.m., Thursday, July 18, First Plymouth Church, 2000 D St., Lincoln. Memorials to family. Arrangements: Lauber Funeral and Cremation Services, Milford; laubermoore.com