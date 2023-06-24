George Frederick "Fred" Koontz

November 14, 2022

George Frederick ‘Fred' Koontz, 95, Lincoln, NE, died Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Lincoln.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 14, at The Howell Theatre in the Temple Building on the University of Nebraska at Lincoln Campus, 12th and R Streets.

Memorials to the Laura and Fred Koontz Theatre Scholarship Fund at the University of Nebraska at Kearney through the University of Nebraska Foundation.

A complete obituary to follow. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services are in charge of arrangements.