George Frederick 'Fred' Koontz

July 16, 1927 - Nov. 14, 2022

George Frederick 'Fred' Koontz, 95, died in Lincoln, NE, on Nov. 14, 2022. A celebration is set at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 14, at The Howell Theatre in the Temple Building, 12th and R Streets. Memorials to the Laura and Fred Koontz Theatre Scholarship Fund at the University of Nebraska at Kearney through the University of Nebraska Foundation. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.

Born July 16, 1927, at Ottumwa, Iowa, to Alva Glenn and Mable Irene (Ware) Koontz. He joined the Navy in June 1945, serving on the West Coast. He returned in January 1946 to receive his Des Moines East High School diploma, finished 14 months of Navy service in August and enrolled at York (Ne) College that month.

At York he met Polk-area farm girl Laura Jane Taylor. He graduated from York in June 1950 and taught speech for two years at St. Edward (NE) High School. On June 6, 1952 – four days after her York College graduation – Fred and Laura were married.

He taught at Iola (KS) Junior College; Doane College; the College of the Ozarks at Clarksville, AR; the University of Arkansas at Little Rock; and became director of theatre at then-Kearney State College in 1966 until his retirement in 1990.

Preceded in death by wife, Laura; parents; brothers Alva Glenn Koontz Jr. and wife Alene, and James Koontz and his wife Margaret; sister-in-law Martha Lee (Taylor) Brown.

Survivors: son Allan (Mary Kay) Koontz, Lincoln; daughter Moray (Douglas) Greenfield, Altadena, CA. Also grandchildren Chase Greenfield, Altadena, CA; Heidi Bellner, Swanton, OH; Allison (Nathan) Luce, Haskins, OH; Jeff Guiducci Koontz and Carmelia (Chiang), Cascais, Portugal; and Evan (Jessica) Koontz, Perrysburg, OH. Also, great-grandchildren Riley and Ethan Bellner; Devin, Eleanor and Madeleine Luce; Brianna Chavez and Jocelyn Koontz; brother-in-law Thomas C. Brown Sr., Omaha.