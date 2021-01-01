 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
George F. Pavlik
View Comments

George F. Pavlik

{{featured_button_text}}
George F. Pavlik

George F. Pavlik

April 20, 1924 - December 28, 2020

George F. Pavlik 96, of Beatrice, formerly of Odell, died December 28, 2020. Born on April 20, 1924. Private graveside service 11:00 A.M. Monday, January 4, 2021 at the Odell Czech Cemetery of Odell. Military rites will be conducted. Cremation has taken place no viewing or visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of donor's choice. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice. Please visit www.foxfuneralhome.net

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News