George F. Pavlik 96, of Beatrice, formerly of Odell, died December 28, 2020. Born on April 20, 1924. Private graveside service 11:00 A.M. Monday, January 4, 2021 at the Odell Czech Cemetery of Odell. Military rites will be conducted. Cremation has taken place no viewing or visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of donor's choice. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice. Please visit www.foxfuneralhome.net