February 12, 1927 - May 3, 2020

George F. Gallisath, 93 years of age, of Beatrice, formerly of Wymore passed away Sunday morning, May 3, 2020. He was born on February 12, 1927 at Cortland, NE to George G. and Anna (Rambow) Gallisath. George spent most of his life in Wymore and graduated from Wymore High School in 1945. He enlisted in the United States Navy and served his Country from February 1945 until honorably discharged due to health problems in December 1945.

Survivors include his wife of more than 69 years Dorothy; children Janet (Gallisath) Walker of Beatrice, Michael K. Gallisath of Beatrice, and Dr. Glenda Gallisath of West Des Moines, IA; 2 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters and brothers-in-law; and several nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Memorial services will be held at a later date due to the current pandemic situation. Public visitation will be held from 10:00 AM-8:00 PM at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore with the family greeting friends Thursday from 5:30-7:00 PM. Private family burial will be on Friday at the Blue Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign George's online guest book and view his video tribute after completed at www.ghchapel.com.

