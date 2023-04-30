September 26, 1942—April 25, 2023

George Edward Roseberry, 80, of Lincoln passed away April 25, 2023. Born September 26, 1942, in Broken Bow, NE to Milton and Iva (Owen) Roseberry.

George served in the U. S. Navy where he received the Good Conduct Medal. He worked as a Meat Cutter and Manager for several grocery stores and retired as a sales director for Hormel Foods.

George was a faithful member of Southview Christian Church where he served as an Elder, board member and all-around helper wherever it was needed.

Family members include his wife, Winnie; sons Gregg (Val) and Geoff (Kelly); grandchildren Andy Roseberry (Jayson Koch), Nikki Roseberry-Keiser (Jason), Brandon Roseberry (Destinee), and Alexis Roseberry; great granddaughter Olive June Roseberry; brother Glenn Roseberry, Omaha; sister-in-law Carolyn Roseberry, AZ.

Preceded in death by his parents, brothers Harry and Bill Roseberry.

Memorials to Southview Christian Church. A memorial service will be held at Southview at a later date.

