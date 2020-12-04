George Devitt

October 13,1949 - November 25, 2020

George Devitt passed away on November 25, 2020. George was born to Pearl and Louise Devitt on October 13,1949 in Lincoln Nebraska. George loved camping and fishing and most recently a summer in Montana. George retired in 2015. Served in the United States Army during the Vietnam war in Washington state at a training facility as a cook for deploying troops.

George was preceded in Death by his parents Pearl and Louise Devitt and brother Steven D Devitt. George is survived by his brother Michael Devitt, Son Steven C Devitt, wife Nadia and granddaughter Pixie Lea Devitt. Daughter Michaela Muzdek and husband Arnel.

Memorials can be sent in care of Steven C Devitt, for the family for later designation.