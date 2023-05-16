Geoffery Lynn Schneider

April 5th 1952 – May 8th 2023

Geoff was born to Mathias and Roberta (Mines) on April 5th 1952 in Lincoln, NE. He married Jeanette (Ronhovde) on August 26th 1972. Geoff enjoyed coaching and spectating his kids, nieces and nephews, and grandkids sports and activities. His biggest love in life was seeing his grandkids succeed in something they loved.

Geoff is survived by his wife Jeanette (Ronhovde); sons, Eric (Michelle), Virgil (Angelica), David (Kelsey); daughter, Tami (Avery); 5 grandchildren, Noam, Mabel, Lisa, Dalton and Averi; sister, Pat (Rich) Musil; brothers, Greg, Mark and Matt; many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Mathias and Roberta (Mines); brothers, Mike and Don; sister, Stephanie (Kadavy).

The family will be holding a celebration of life on May 20th at Immanuel Lutheran Church 1009 G St in Eagle NE. from 1:30-3:30. Then we will move to Eric's back yard at 17741 A St Walton, NE. for food, stories and making new memories. All memorials will be used to support a local youth fishing tournament.