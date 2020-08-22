 Skip to main content
Genevieve (Masek) Kobza
Genevieve (Masek) Kobza

March 16, 1925 - August 20, 2020

Genevieve (Masek) Kobza, 95, of Valparaiso, NE, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at her home in Valparaiso, NE. She was born March 16, 1925 near Valparaiso, NE to Joseph and Anna (Jirovsky) Masek.

Genevieve is survived by sons Don (Betty), Valparaiso; Ray (Cheri), David City; daughters Lorraine Whyrick, Lincoln; Jeanette (Mike) Sears, Raymond; Marlene (Steve) Kuhns, Mesa, AZ; Ramona (John) Madden, Parker, CO; Sharon (Tim) Crowl, Superior; Karen (David) Bonczynski, Lincoln; Anita (Jim), Agnew; Lori (Marv) Ward, Lincoln; Yvonne (Dennis) Brenner, Valparaiso; Michelle (Pat) Champoux, Denton. Many grandchildren (54), great-grandchildren (92), great-great-grandchildren (6). Preceded in death by her husband Raphael.

Mass of Christian Burial, Monday (8/24/2020) 10 a.m. at Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church, 637 Iver St., Valparaiso, NE. Visitation, Sunday (8/23/2020) 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Catholic Daughters Rosary all at the Church. Interment at Assumption Cemetery, Dwight, NE. Memorials to the Valparaiso Senior Center or Mass Intentions The rosary and funeral will be live streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

To send flowers to the family of Genevieve Kobza, please visit Tribute Store.

