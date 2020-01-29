February 8, 1923 - January 26, 2020
Genevieve E. Rettke (Genni) was born February 8, 1923 and passed away January 26, 2020 just shy of her 97th birthday. She was born in Moline, Illinois, graduated from Rock Island High School in 1942 and married Julius Rettke (Bud) in 1944. Bud was in the Navy during World War II and Genni worked in New York City and Key West, Florida (among other places) while he was away. She loved to talk about all of her adventures during that time!
Bud & Genni raised their daughters, Cyndy (Harkins) and Nancy (Whitten) primarily in the Rock Island, Illinois area where she was involved in many organizations, including Eastern Star. In 1980, Bud & Genni moved to Lincoln, Nebraska to be near their daughters and start a new adventure in their lives. They founded and owned Sir Speedy Printing until 1992 when their daughter Cyndy Harkins took over the business (now Pioneer Printing).
Genni moved to Chatelaine Apartments in 2008 after Bud passed away and enjoyed her 10 years there. She made many friends and was involved in Bridge, Canasta, Scrabble and of course, Happy Hour every Thursday. She loved to quilt and machine embroider as well - her embroidered greeting cards were very special. Declining health last year necessitated a move to Pemberly Place which has been her home since.
We cannot begin to thank the staff there enough for all of their wonderful care and attention. We would also like to thank HoriSun Hospice for taking such good care of our mom and grandma the last month.
Genni is survived by her daughters Cyndy Harkins (Danny) and Nancy Whitten (Bruce), grandson Matt Winn, and granddaughter Katie Amick (Jason), all of Lincoln, along with numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, aunts, uncles and cousins, and grandson Nicholas Whitten.
Please stop by between 1-3 pm on February 8 to celebrate Genni's life and birthday with family and friends at Pemberly Place, 7655 Archer Place, Lincoln. Memorials to the family for future designation. Cremation. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com
Service information
1:00PM-3:00PM
7655 Archer Place
Lincoln, NE 68516