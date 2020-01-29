February 8, 1923 - January 26, 2020

Genevieve E. Rettke (Genni) was born February 8, 1923 and passed away January 26, 2020 just shy of her 97th birthday. She was born in Moline, Illinois, graduated from Rock Island High School in 1942 and married Julius Rettke (Bud) in 1944. Bud was in the Navy during World War II and Genni worked in New York City and Key West, Florida (among other places) while he was away. She loved to talk about all of her adventures during that time!

Bud & Genni raised their daughters, Cyndy (Harkins) and Nancy (Whitten) primarily in the Rock Island, Illinois area where she was involved in many organizations, including Eastern Star. In 1980, Bud & Genni moved to Lincoln, Nebraska to be near their daughters and start a new adventure in their lives. They founded and owned Sir Speedy Printing until 1992 when their daughter Cyndy Harkins took over the business (now Pioneer Printing).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Genni moved to Chatelaine Apartments in 2008 after Bud passed away and enjoyed her 10 years there. She made many friends and was involved in Bridge, Canasta, Scrabble and of course, Happy Hour every Thursday. She loved to quilt and machine embroider as well - her embroidered greeting cards were very special. Declining health last year necessitated a move to Pemberly Place which has been her home since.