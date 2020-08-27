August 11, 1929 - August 25, 2020
Geneva Parde, 91, of Adams died August 25, 2020, born on August 11, 1929. Funeral: 10:00 A.M. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell. Masks at the church. Burial: Zion Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell. Visitation: Fox Funeral Home from 8:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday and at the church Friday. Greet relatives and friends on Thursday from 6:30 P.M. until 8:00 P.M at Fox Funeral Home. Masks suggested. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Beatrice.
To send flowers to the family of Geneva Parde, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.