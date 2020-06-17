March 20, 1923 - June 12, 2020
Gene R. Doughty, age 97, of Lexington, NE passed away on Friday June 12, 2020. Gene was born March 20, 1923.
Preceded in death by wife Nila J. Doughty; children: Susan Johansen; Thomas (Dixie) Doughty.
Funeral: will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68512. lincolnfh.com
