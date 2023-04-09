Gene Lyle Woodhead

May 10, 1928 – April 5, 2023

Gene Lyle Woodhead (Woody), 94, Lincoln, died Wednesday (4-5-23). Born (5-10-28) in Lincoln, Nebraska to Clarence and Cecilia (Tarr) Woodhead. After graduating from Lincoln High School, he joined the Army. Woody served during the Korean War from 1950 until his discharge in 1952. After his service he married Jolene Heumphreus on December 18th, 1953.

Woody's area of expertise was electronics. Moving to North Platte, NE he became the manager of a branch of Scott Electronics Supply Corporation. Promoted to general manager in 1978, Woody moved his family back to Lincoln.

Woody was quite skilled at skeet shooting, pool, and a variety of card games. Becoming a private pilot was something of which he was especially proud. He enjoyed sailing and boating at his cabin at Lake McConaughy. Long term members of St. David's Church, Woody and Jolene served in multiple capacities. Woody's passion for volunteer service extended to Matt Talbot Kitchen and the Food Bank.

Woody was preceded in death by his wife and is survived by daughter Dawn Moore; sons, daughters-in-law Kent D. and Barbara Woodhead, Mark F. and Annette Woodhead, Eric M. and Marie Woodhead; nine grandchildren, and seventeen great grandchildren.

Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, April 15th, 10:00 am, St. David's Church 8800 Holdrege, Lincoln, Nebraska. Memorials may be given to St. David's Church. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com