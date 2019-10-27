November 11, 1950 - September 30, 2019
Gene Allen Tillman, 68, of Lincoln, passed away Sept. 30, 2019. Born on Nov. 11, 1950 in Fremont, NE to Helen (Whiteman) and Boyd Tillman. Graduated from Lincoln High.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by brothers Ron and Gary (Jane) all of Lincoln; sisters Charlene Donohue and Peggy Tillman both of Lincoln. Preceded in death by parents, 2 brothers Herold and Gerald, and sister Rhonda Bailey.
Celebration of Life on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 from 2-4:00 p.m. at Craftman Lodge, 2645 B St. in Lincoln. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family. Condolence to www.aspenaftercare.com.