December 23, 1939 - October 9, 2019
Gene A. Rezac, 79, of Touhy, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at David Place in David City. He was born December 23, 1939 in Valparaiso to Adolph and Margaret (Meduna) Rezac. Gene graduated from Valparaiso High School and attended Kennedy College in Wahoo. Gene owned and operated Gene Rezac Insurance specializing in crop insurance. He was a member of St. Vitus Catholic Church in Touhy, NE, Knights of Columbus #8625 and Catholic Workmen.
He is survived by sons, Mark (Janet) Rezac of Lincoln, and Matt (Rebecca) Rezac of Lincoln; grandchildren, Benjamin Rezac and Madeline Rezac; siblings, Phil (Judy) Rezac of Valparais0, Dave (Barb) Rezac of Valparaiso, Kathy (Ted) Kastl of Lincoln, and Karen (Lyle) Dvorak of Brainard. He was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Margaret Rezac; sister, Karol Mae Rezac.
Mass of Christian Burial, Mon. (10/14/19) 10:30 a.m. at St. Vitus Catholic Church, Touhy. Celebrant, Rev. Matthew Vandewalle. Visitation, Sun. (10/13/19) 5-7 p.m. with 7 p.m. Rosary all at Church. Interment at St. Vitus Cemetery, Touhy. Memorials in care of the family. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.