December 12, 1927 - January 23, 2020

Gean Marie Statler, 92, of Lincoln, passed away January 23, 2020. Born December 12, 1927 in David City, NE to William E. and Clara I. (Humpal) Mahoney. Ret. floral designer for Mr. J. Gean was an organizer for the Lincoln Sr. Bowling Association.

Family members include her daughter Susan Statler; son Michael (Rita) Statler, all of Lincoln; grandchildren Ivy (Joe) Johnson, Abby Statler and Erin (Ben) Shaffer; great-grandchildren Wyatt and Tatum Johnson, Paisley Johnson and Kara Shaffer; sister Della Lesoing, Lincoln; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband Mick, parents, one brother and two sisters.

Funeral Service: 2:00 p.m. Wednesday (1-29-20) Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street. Prior burial at 1:00 p.m. in Fairview Cemetery. Memorials to Food Bank of Lincoln. Visitation with family present from 6-8 pm Tuesday at Roper and Sons. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.

