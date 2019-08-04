March 2, 1933 – August 2, 2019
Gaylen D. Taylor, captain USN (retired) passed away on August 2, 2019 in Lincoln after a brief illness. Gaylen was born in Clearwater on March 2, 1933 to Harland and Verna (Cook) Taylor.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his infant brother Dickie; and Shirley, his wife of 49 years. He is survived by his daughters Betsy (Keith) Sheets of Lincoln and Jennifer Taylor of Bellevue; his grandchildren Megan (Corey) Peterson, Justin (Melissa) Sheets, Amanda (James) Carr, and Alexandra (Jason) Susnjar; his great-grandchildren Adam Drayton, Wendel Drayton, Maxwell Sheets, Madeleine Sheets, Ashlyn Carr and Jonathan Carr; his brother-in-law Stan Wiederspan of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and his companion Jean Stewart of Omaha.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 9, 10:30 am at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive (40th & Yankee Hill), Lincoln. Memorial may be given to the Hastings College Foundation, the Eastmont Towers Foundation or donor's choice. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com
