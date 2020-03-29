July 28, 1956 - March 25, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gayla Kay Eby, 63, of Lincoln, passed away on March 25, 2020. She was born July 28, 1956 in Lexington, NE to Gaylord and Evelyn (Bauer) Eby. Gayla worked for Dr. Leonard's as a night shift supervisor until retirement. Gayla fought a good fight, while she was battling breast cancer and always kept an optimistic outlook on life.

She is survived by her daughter Amber (Rodney) Grant, Blue Springs, MO; sons Aaron Eby, Ashland and Andrew (Colleen) Eby, Lincoln; 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; mother Evelyn Weaver; sister Gayleen (Roger) Potter; brother-in-law Eldon Gnuse, all of Lincoln; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Gaylord Eby and sister Gloria Gnuse.

A celebration of life will be at a later date. Her family is requesting memorials in lieu of flowers to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. “Hugs from Home” or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com

To send flowers to the family of Gayla Eby , please visit Tribute Store.