

July 28, 1956 - March 25, 2020

Gayla Kay Eby, 63, of Lincoln, passed away on March 25, 2020. She was born July 28, 1956 in Lexington, NE to Gaylord and Evelyn (Bauer) Eby. Gayla worked for Dr. Leonard's as a night shift supervisor until retirement. Gayla fought a good fight, while she was battling breast cancer and always kept an optimistic outlook on life.

She is survived by her daughter Amber (Rodney) Grant, Blue Springs, MO; sons Aaron Eby, Ashland and Andrew (Colleen) Eby, Lincoln; 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; mother Evelyn Weaver; sister Gayleen (Roger) Potter; brother-in-law Eldon Gnuse, all of Lincoln; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Gaylord Eby and sister Gloria Gnuse.

A celebration of life will be at a later date. Her family is requesting memorials in lieu of flowers to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. “Hugs from Home” or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com

