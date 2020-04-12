December 30, 1946 - April 4, 2020
Gaye-Leene Hadwick passed away April 4th at Dixie Regional Medical Center in St George, Utah due to complications with liver cancer. Gaye-Leene was born on December 30th, 1946 in Grand Island, Nebraska to Alberta "Bobbi" and Gayle Pitchler. She graduated from Grand Island Senior High and then attended Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln.
She married her soulmate, John Hadwick on Dec. 20th, 1969. While John was in the military they lived in Germany, Maryland and then settled down in Grand Island where they raised their 2 children, Shane and Mindy. Gaye-Leene retired as a photo lab technician at Skagway in 2007 and she and John moved to St George, Utah.
Gaye-Leene loved photography, gardening, and especially spending time with her family. She also enjoyed going to the casinos in Mesquite, Nevada and exploring the many National parks in the Southwest. She was a kind and loving person who was like a sister to her many brothers and sisters-in-law.
Gaye-Leene is survived by her husband, son Shane and wife Amanda, her daughter Mindy Mares and husband Sy, grandkids-Christian, Reagan, Danyka, and Kole, nephews- Eric Hutsell, David Welch, Christopher Mohr, and Greg Hadwick, nieces Theresa Stanley, and Erika Mohr, and several brothers and sisters-in-law. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Vicky Wheeler.
Gaye-Leene was cremated and will be interred with John when the time comes and they will be placed in Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell, NE.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.