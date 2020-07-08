Gavin A. Hall

Funeral Service will be 10:00 AM on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at St. Mark's United Methodist Church. Rev. Dr. Alan Brehm will officiate. Interment will follow in the College View Cemetery. Visitation will be 12:00P-8:00P on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. The family will be present from 4:00P-8:00P to greet friends. Those who attend are encouraged to wear masks. In Lieu of fresh flowers, the family would prefer plants that will grow and can be placed throughout in Gavin's memory. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.