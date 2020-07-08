December 31, 1999 - July 4, 2020
Gavin A. Hall, 20, of Lincoln, died on July 4, 2020. Gavin was born December 31, 1999 to Jeff & Melissah (Petersen) Hall in Lincoln, NE. Gavin worked as a Corrections Corporal with the Lincoln Correctional Center.
Survived by his parents; Jeff (Laura) Hall, Melissah (Brandon) Minnick; siblings, Rochelle & McKenzie Hall, Lizzy & Wyatt Minnick, Alexa, Brielle & Easton Hall; grandparents, Jeff (Rebecca) Hall, William Douglas, Dave (Shannon) Thome, Jerry (Rachel) Petersen, Karel (Gregg) Michon, Twila Minnick, Jim Armintrout, Mike (Sandy) Minnick; great-grandmother, Sue Hartman; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Funeral Service will be 10:00 AM on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at St. Mark's United Methodist Church. Rev. Dr. Alan Brehm will officiate. Interment will follow in the College View Cemetery. Visitation will be 12:00P-8:00P on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. The family will be present from 4:00P-8:00P to greet friends. Those who attend are encouraged to wear masks. In Lieu of fresh flowers, the family would prefer plants that will grow and can be placed throughout in Gavin's memory. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.
