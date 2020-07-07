Gavin A. Hall

Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Visitation 12-8 pm on Tues, July 7, 2020 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Funeral Service 10 AM on Wed, July 8, 2020 at St. Mark's United Methodist Church. In Lieu of fresh flowers, the family would prefer plants that will grow and can be placed throughout in Gavin's memory. bmlfh.com