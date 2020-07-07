Gavin A. Hall
July 4, 2020
Visitation 12-8 pm on Tues, July 7, 2020 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Funeral Service 10 AM on Wed, July 8, 2020 at St. Mark's United Methodist Church. In Lieu of fresh flowers, the family would prefer plants that will grow and can be placed throughout in Gavin's memory. bmlfh.com
To send flowers to the family of Gavin Hall, please visit Tribute Store.
