March 29, 1936 - January 11, 2020

Gary William Maul was born on March 29, 1936 in Scottsbluff, NE to William and Katherine Maul, and passed away on January 11, 2020 in Lincoln. Gary was an avid pistol shooter. He was a member of the Izaak Walton League and Lincoln Gun Club. Gary worked for Lincoln Telephone as a Printer before retiring in the mid 90's.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marilyn Maul; sons Tom and Russell Maul; and his cat Missy.

The funeral service will be on Thursday January 16 at 1:00 PM at Immanuel Lutheran Church (2001 S 11th Street) with interment at Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorials can be directed to family for future designation. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

