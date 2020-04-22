× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 18, 2020

Gary Steinke age 73 of Lincoln NE passed away 4-18-2020 at his home in Lincoln. He fought his battle with esophageal cancer for over 3 years. He was born in Cedar Rapids NE. Gary was a 1964 graduate of Northeast High School and a graduate of Doane College. He was employed at Goodyear Tire & Rubber for 30+ years and later served as head of security for Bryan LGH East & West Hospitals for 10 years. Gary was a member of the Army National Guard.

Survived by wife Kathleen Steinke of Lincoln, daughter Kimberly Steinke, son Scott Steinke both of Lincoln, siblings Ron (Rae) Steinke- Sedona AZ, Barbara (Clyde) Wiles- Westfield, IN, Charlotte Opitz- Seattle, WA, William (Kathleen) Steinke- Omaha, NE, Janet Morgan – Independence, MO , brothers-in-law Leo (Garland) Eskey – Fremont, NE, Colonel Mike Eskey. Nieces, Nephews dear friends and loved ones. Preceded by father William Steinke and mother Odetta Steinke-Vorderstrausse.

Private graveside services. Memorial service at a later date due to the Covid-19 virus. Officiating: Father Adam Sparling of St. Leo's Catholic Church, Palmyra. Burial: St. Leo's cemetery, Palmyra. Cremation, no visitation. Memorials to the family in lieu of flowers. We will miss Gary and will always remember the way he made everyone laugh with a joke or a story. He had a smile and hello for all. Arrangements by Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.

