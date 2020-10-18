Gary Robert Elwood

Gary is survived by his wife of 29 years, Barb Elwood, children Garrett Elwood (Micheala Sievers), Jenn Ollis (Steven Selvaggio), grandchildren Anthony Selvaggio and Greenlee Elwood, brother Larry Elwood (Patty), niece Madalyn Elwood and nephew Brandon Spanjer, lifelong friend John Bruner and a host of loving friends. He is preceded in death by his parents George and Kay Elwood and son Robert Ollis.