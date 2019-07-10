June 17, 1946 - July 7, 2019
Gary Leonard Larson, 73, of Pleasant Dale passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 7, 2019. Born June 17, 1946 in Oakland to Oscar and Clarice (Hansen) Larson. Gary co-owned Larsco Enterprises with his brother for 30 years and was a rural mail carrier since 2007. Gary enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren and attending all of their activities.
Family members include his wife of 50 years, Margo; sons Gary L. Larson II (Cindy Jacobson), Pleasant Dale, Michael (Jessica) Larson, DeWitt and Jon Larson (fiancée Hannah), Stilwell, Kansas; grandchildren Tyler, Dylan, Evan and Logan Larson; brother James Larson; several nieces, nephews and extended family members and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law David Titterington, two sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law.
As per Gary's wishes there will be no services. Memorials in Gary's honor to the Malcolm Field of Dreams; Tera Heidtbrink, C/O Gary Larson Memorial, 6655 NW 126th, Malcolm, NE 68402 or online at Malcolmfieldofdreams.com. If you would like to add a note to your online donation those will be passed on to the family. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.