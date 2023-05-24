Gary Lee White

December 9, 1965 - May 19, 2023

Gary Lee White, age 57, died May 19th, 2023 at Brookside Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.

He was born December 9th, 1965 at Oshkosh to Floyd and Marilyn (Landau) White. He lived in Arthur County through elementary school before moving to Stapleton where he graduated from Stapleton High School in 1984.

He first went to college in Milford, Nebraska for auto mechanics. After a year, he changed direction and graduated from Mid-Plains Community College with his associate's degree. He finished his education at Chadron State College, receiving a BA in education and mathematics.

In 1989 he married Marjorie Ann Valentine. They moved to Lincoln in 1990 for his job at the Lincoln School of Commerce where he taught computer programming. He spent the rest of his life in Lincoln, eventually switching careers to work at Lincoln Plating Company, now Lincoln Industries, and eventually DHHS.

In 2016 he was diagnosed with stage four heart failure. In 2017 he received an LVAD (Left Ventricular Assistance Device) which allowed him to live for another five and a half years.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, his son, Matthew Jacob White, his two sisters, Jo Anne Taylor and Sherry Sue White, his Nephew Ace (Amanda) VanPatten and their children, and his Niece, Casey (Jeff) Klein.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Guardians of Felines, The Calvary Community Church Technology Department, or donor's choice.

The body was cremated.

A memorial service will be held at 11 am Thursday, May 25 at Calvary Community Church with Pastor Scott Wile officiating. He will be inurned at the Arthur County cemetery at 3 pm Monday, May 29th with his brother-in-law Wayne Godfrey officiating. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com