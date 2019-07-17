April 4, 1961 – July 9, 2019
Gary Lee Vondra, age 58, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Gary was born April 4, 1961 in Concord, California, to Melvin and Caryl Vondra (Shanahan). Gary had a gentle heart and a giving soul. He loved his children and family dearly and will be greatly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him.
He enjoyed organizing family gatherings or trips which his extended family speak of as some of their fondest memories. He enjoyed coaching the high school bowling team which he led to many victories. Gary also loved animals of many kinds and owned a variety in his lifetime. People who knew him could always count on him to be very generous with his time and help any of them when they needed him.
He is survived by his mother, Caryl; children, son Tony Vondra of Lincoln and daughter Stacey (Kurtis) Conover of Lincoln, grandson Levi, siblings, Connie Vondralee, Dan (Lisa) Vondra of Lincoln, Kay (Mike) Rodriguez of Lincoln. Gary had many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Gary was preceded in death by his father Melvin.
A celebration of Gary's life will be from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Calvert Rec Center, 4500 Stockwell St., Lincoln. Condolences can be left at lincolnfh.com.