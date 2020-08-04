× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gary Lee Thies, 68, of Lincoln passed away after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer, with his family by his side. Born to Alvin and Myra (Eggers) Thies in Norfolk, NE, Gary graduated from Beemer High School in 1969. He married Rhonda (Anderson) on May 10, 1975 in Lyons, NE.

He served countless friends and the community as a barber for 50 years. Gary owned Hair World in Wisner, NE from 1975 to 1986, before moving to Lincoln, where he owned and operated SaHaira Salon until 2006. After selling his businesses, he transitioned to Heads Up and then 33rd Street Hair Studio.

Gary loved spending time with his kids and grandchildren. He never missed a ball game, and he could never say no to an adventure with his family. He loved playing cards with his buddies and spending time in his backyard garden. He was an avid fisherman who explored waters from the smallest farm ponds to the shores of Alaska. Gary was a lifelong barber who loved his time with clients. His curious nature led to a genuine interest in their careers, and to caring for their families as if they were his own. Those relationships were his treasure.