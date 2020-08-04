July 31, 2020
Gary Lee Thies, 68, of Lincoln passed away after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer, with his family by his side. Born to Alvin and Myra (Eggers) Thies in Norfolk, NE, Gary graduated from Beemer High School in 1969. He married Rhonda (Anderson) on May 10, 1975 in Lyons, NE.
He served countless friends and the community as a barber for 50 years. Gary owned Hair World in Wisner, NE from 1975 to 1986, before moving to Lincoln, where he owned and operated SaHaira Salon until 2006. After selling his businesses, he transitioned to Heads Up and then 33rd Street Hair Studio.
Gary loved spending time with his kids and grandchildren. He never missed a ball game, and he could never say no to an adventure with his family. He loved playing cards with his buddies and spending time in his backyard garden. He was an avid fisherman who explored waters from the smallest farm ponds to the shores of Alaska. Gary was a lifelong barber who loved his time with clients. His curious nature led to a genuine interest in their careers, and to caring for their families as if they were his own. Those relationships were his treasure.
Family members include wife Rhonda, son Tyler (Jessica) Thies, daughter Tatum (Tom) Casart, grandchildren Dawson Thies, Maddux Thies, Grace Thies, Kate Casart, Rex Casart, Bo Casart, and Klara Casart, brother Dean (Kim) Thies, sister Sue (Dan) Steinbach, sister Catherine Ueckert, sister in-law Roxie (Clement Soucie) Anderson and brother in-law Jeff (Denise) Anderson, as well as many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by parents Alvin and Myra Thies, father in-law Howard Anderson, mother in-law Janice Schroeder and brother in-law Warren Ueckert.
Visitation for family will be 4:00 to 5:00 PM on Wednesday August 5th at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive, Lincoln, NE and from 5:30 to 7:00 PM for friends. Due to Lincoln's COVID-19 guidelines the family will NOT be able to attend from 5:30-7:00 PM. Memorial service will be at 1:00 PM on Thursday, August 6th at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive, with a celebration to follow. Gary's family asks that all guests respectfully follow social distancing guidelines and wear facial coverings. Private family burial will be Saturday, August 8th in Pilger, NE. Livestream @roperandsons.com/Livestream.Memorial contributions may be directed towards the family for future designation.“Hugs from Home Project” or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com
