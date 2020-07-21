× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 16, 2020

Gary Lee Schwartman, Sr., of Weeping Water, NE, died Thursday, July 16th, 2020 at the age of 73. He passed away in the comfort of his home, surrounded by loved ones. Gary was born in Lincoln, NE to William and Minnie (Dorsch) Schwartman. Growing up, he lived in both Eagle and Syracuse. After school, he moved and worked on a ranch in Halsey, NE for 3 years. Gary then moved back to Syracuse and worked for Dobson Brothers Construction in Lincoln.

After leaving Dobson Brothers, he worked for American Cyanamid of Weeping Water. He started out as a mine worker and drove a straight truck. He later drove a semi for them. Gary eventually bought his own semi, and leased it to Dokter Trucking for 20 years. He then sold his truck and drove for Iowa Limestone Company for 20 more years until his retirement in February 2019. Gary married Alice (Hanes) Schwartman on August 15, 1972. They had two children; Tammy Jo (Schwartman) Cozad and Gary Schwartman, Jr.