July 16, 2020
Gary Lee Schwartman, Sr., of Weeping Water, NE, died Thursday, July 16th, 2020 at the age of 73. He passed away in the comfort of his home, surrounded by loved ones. Gary was born in Lincoln, NE to William and Minnie (Dorsch) Schwartman. Growing up, he lived in both Eagle and Syracuse. After school, he moved and worked on a ranch in Halsey, NE for 3 years. Gary then moved back to Syracuse and worked for Dobson Brothers Construction in Lincoln.
After leaving Dobson Brothers, he worked for American Cyanamid of Weeping Water. He started out as a mine worker and drove a straight truck. He later drove a semi for them. Gary eventually bought his own semi, and leased it to Dokter Trucking for 20 years. He then sold his truck and drove for Iowa Limestone Company for 20 more years until his retirement in February 2019. Gary married Alice (Hanes) Schwartman on August 15, 1972. They had two children; Tammy Jo (Schwartman) Cozad and Gary Schwartman, Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Alice; son, Gary (Melissa) Schwartman; grandsons, Alex and Blake Schwartman; granddaughters, Brooke (Colin) and Libby (Shay) Cozad; son-in-law, Roger Cozad; son, Harold Schwartman; siblings, Wilma Masters, Phyllis Short, Bill Schwartman, Ronnie (Onalee) Schwartman, Jane (Gary) Clark, twin sister Mary (Jim) Kastanek, Roger Schwartman, and John Schwartman; numerous nieces, nephews, sister and brothers-in-law, and countless friends.
Gary is preceded in death by; his parents, William and Minnie; daughter, Tammy Cozad; mother and father-in-law, Dale and Dorothy Hanes; brothers-in-law, Robert Hanes, Larry Masters, and Tom Powles; sister-in-law, Karen Schwartman. Nephew's Craig Powles, Jay Short, and Kennon Schwartman.
Memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 23rd at First Lutheran Church (North Branch) in Avoca, NE. Visitation Book signing will be from 1:00-8:00 PM on Wednesday, July 22nd at Hammons Family Funeral Chapel. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorials to the family for later designation.
Service information
1:00PM-8:00PM
207 West H Street
WEEPING WATER, NE 68463
10:00AM
1434 N 30 Road
AVOCA, NE 68307
