Gary Lee Schneider, age 79, of Lincoln, passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023. Gary was born January 5, 1944 to Perry and Virginia Schneider.

Gary is survived by his partner Marlene King; sons, Scott (Andrea) Schneider, Alan (Chris) Schneider, siblings, Steve (Nancy) Schneider, Sister-in-law, Pat Schneider; grandchildren, Tyler Trautwein, Aaron, Patrick, Katy, Ava and Joslyn Schneider, Samantha and Finn; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

A visitation for Gary will be held Thursday, May 4, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S 14th St, Lincoln, NE 68512. A celebration of life will be 1:00 PM Friday, May 5, 2023 at Lincoln Berean Church, 6400 S 70th St., Lincoln, NE 68516. For more information go to www.lincolnfh.com