 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gary Lee Irwin
View Comments

Gary Lee Irwin

{{featured_button_text}}
Gary Lee Irwin

Gary Lee Irwin

March 2, 1954 - December 18, 2020

Gary Lee Irwin, 66, of Lincoln, passed away December 18, 2020. He was born March 2, 1954 to Leo L. and Gloria (Stockton) Irwin, in Council Bluffs, IA. Gary was a Claims Adjuster at American Family Insurance for 35 years and Farm Bureau for 5 years.

Gary is survived by his wife, Denise (Haynes) Irwin, of Lincoln, NE, daughters, Rachelle (Orlando) Matos, and granddaughter, Zuleyka, of Kansas City, KS, Danelle Irwin-Ohnmacht, of Lincoln, NE, sisters, Danita (Dan) Pieper, and Denise (Lonnie) Hournbuckle. Preceded in death by his parents and brother.

Funeral Service will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege St. Lincoln, NE. Burial at Fairview Cemetery, Lincoln, NE following the service. Memorials may be given to the Alexander Christian Foundation. Condolences online at MetcalfFuneralServices.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News