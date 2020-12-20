Gary Lee Irwin

March 2, 1954 - December 18, 2020

Gary Lee Irwin, 66, of Lincoln, passed away December 18, 2020. He was born March 2, 1954 to Leo L. and Gloria (Stockton) Irwin, in Council Bluffs, IA. Gary was a Claims Adjuster at American Family Insurance for 35 years and Farm Bureau for 5 years.

Gary is survived by his wife, Denise (Haynes) Irwin, of Lincoln, NE, daughters, Rachelle (Orlando) Matos, and granddaughter, Zuleyka, of Kansas City, KS, Danelle Irwin-Ohnmacht, of Lincoln, NE, sisters, Danita (Dan) Pieper, and Denise (Lonnie) Hournbuckle. Preceded in death by his parents and brother.

Funeral Service will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege St. Lincoln, NE. Burial at Fairview Cemetery, Lincoln, NE following the service. Memorials may be given to the Alexander Christian Foundation. Condolences online at MetcalfFuneralServices.com