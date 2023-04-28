Gary Lee Frantz, 74
October 17, 1948 - April 25, 2023
Frantz, Gary Lee, Ph.D, FMP, MSGT, USAF (Ret). Age 74 of Omaha, NE.
Survived by wife , Donna Campbell, Omaha, son, James Frantz, Wellington, CO, daughter, Heather (Jason) Muhleka, Bellevue, NE, four grandchildren, three great grandchildren, sister, Jean Amber (John) McGuire Dalton, NH, nieces, nephew, cousins, extended family and friends.
Funeral Service, Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Faithful Shepherd Presbyterian Church, 2530 S. 165th Avenue, Omaha, NE.
Visitation will be one hour before services.
Graveside Service with full military honors, Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 AM, Omaha, National Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Faithful Shepherd Presbyterian Church.
