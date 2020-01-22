Gary Lee Fouraker
Gary Lee Fouraker

January 17, 2020

Gary Lee Fouraker lived a life of faith and was a wonderful family man, friend and mentor to so many. He passed away peacefully with family at his side on January 17, 2020 at age 73 at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, NE.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, brother Charles W. Fouraker, and brother-in-law James Tiehen. He is survived by his wife Marcia, son Rob (DeAnne) Fouraker, daughter Kari (Brian) Wrightsman, step-sons Rodney Krafka, Greg (Chanel) Krafka and Darren (Chelsea) Krafka, grandchildren Kelsey, Marissa, Brennan, Mikayla, Bennet, Christian, John, Christina, Zachary, Logan, Mira, Milo and Margaret, sister Mary Tiehen, mother-in-law Edna Johnson, brothers-in-law Phil (Debra) Johnson and Murray (Christy) Johnson, sister-in-law Paula Fouraker, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Dugan Funeral Chapel in Fremont from 4-7PM. Memorial service will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11AM at Fremont Presbyterian Church. Memorials may be directed to the Fremont Kiwanis Club or Fremont Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.

