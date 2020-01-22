January 17, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gary Lee Fouraker lived a life of faith and was a wonderful family man, friend and mentor to so many. He passed away peacefully with family at his side on January 17, 2020 at age 73 at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, NE.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, brother Charles W. Fouraker, and brother-in-law James Tiehen. He is survived by his wife Marcia, son Rob (DeAnne) Fouraker, daughter Kari (Brian) Wrightsman, step-sons Rodney Krafka, Greg (Chanel) Krafka and Darren (Chelsea) Krafka, grandchildren Kelsey, Marissa, Brennan, Mikayla, Bennet, Christian, John, Christina, Zachary, Logan, Mira, Milo and Margaret, sister Mary Tiehen, mother-in-law Edna Johnson, brothers-in-law Phil (Debra) Johnson and Murray (Christy) Johnson, sister-in-law Paula Fouraker, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Dugan Funeral Chapel in Fremont from 4-7PM. Memorial service will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11AM at Fremont Presbyterian Church. Memorials may be directed to the Fremont Kiwanis Club or Fremont Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.

To send flowers to the family of Gary Fouraker, please visit Tribute Store.