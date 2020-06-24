× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 17, 1936 - June 21, 2020

Gary L. Whiteley, 83, of Lincoln, passed away June 21, 2020. He was born on September 17, 1936 in Nelson, NE to Gerald and Gwendolyn (Sheets) Whiteley. Gary was a graduate of Nelson High School Class of 1954. Prior to completing his college degree Gary farmed. He married his wife T. Kay House on August 22, 1955 in Paris, Idaho. Two sons were born to this union, Douglas (1956) and Mitchell (1958). He received his BS degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Agricultural College in 1962.

Following his graduation from college, Gary taught in Lexington, NE. In 1963, he returned to Lincoln and served as Chief of the Wheat Commission for the State of Nebraska. Gary worked for Dean Frolik at the UNL Ag College and completed his MA degree. From 1967 – 1971, served as Administration Assistant for an agricultural project in Bogota, Columbia. He was an extension agent for Fillmore County for many years. Gary also was an ag lender at Geneva State Bank and a graduate of University of Iowa Ag Lending School. In 2013, he moved back to Lincoln.

Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Friday (6-26-20) Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street with Pastor Wayne Alloway officiating. Burial at a later date in Nelson, NE. Memorials to the University of Nebraska Scholarship Fund.“Hugs from Home” or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.

To send flowers to the family of Gary Whiteley , please visit Tribute Store.