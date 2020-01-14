Gary L. Stiles passed away at his home on January 11, 2020, with his family by his side and his beloved dog, Gizmo. He was born on March 17, 1943 in Lincoln, NE to William and Betty Stiles. He was co-founder of Quality Press Printing Inc. His fondest times were spent on the water fishing. He cherished time with his family and friends. He was a loving husband and father and will be deeply missed. Gary married Marcia Mischnick on June 1, 1963.