March 17, 1943 - January 11, 2020
Gary L. Stiles passed away at his home on January 11, 2020, with his family by his side and his beloved dog, Gizmo. He was born on March 17, 1943 in Lincoln, NE to William and Betty Stiles. He was co-founder of Quality Press Printing Inc. His fondest times were spent on the water fishing. He cherished time with his family and friends. He was a loving husband and father and will be deeply missed. Gary married Marcia Mischnick on June 1, 1963.
He has 2 sons and daughters in-law, Scott and Kathy, Lance and Sherry; 6 grandchildren, Levi, Justin, Abigail, Katie, Sabrina and Hannah; 1 great grandson, Jackson; 3 sisters, Sylvia Reed, Nancy and spouse, Butch Fox and Lynn Butler and 1 brother, Bill Stiles; 1 brother in-law and spouse, Jeffrey and Debra Mischnick; 1 sister in-law, Pamela Hage; along with many cousins, nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, William and Betty Stiles; spouse, Marcia Stiles; mother and father in-law, John and Dasie Mischnick; great grandson, Brayden Vinkenberg; sister, Marilyn Stiles; brothers in-law, Kent Butler, Dennie Reed and David Hage.
Memorials suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Visitation Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 5-7pm and Funeral Service Friday, January 17, 2020 at 12:30pm with all services at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln. Condolences:lincolnfh.com