Gary L. Shandera

June 2, 1961 - March 4, 2020

Graveside Service: 11 a.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery. Please meet at gate #2 at 10:45 if you plan to attend. Celebration of Life: 3-6 p.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the DAV, 70th and Seward Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. To leave a condolence, visit www.lincolnffc.com.

