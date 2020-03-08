Gary L. Shandera

June 2, 1961 - March 4, 2020

Gary was born in Lincoln to Dennis and Gloria Shandera. He went to be with our lord on March 4, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Gary is preceded in death by his Mother, Gloria. He is survived by his Father, Dennis; Brother, Bill (Denise); Sister, Cathy; Nephew, Justin; Nieces, Joslyn and Carli.

The family wishes to thank Gary's caregivers from Lancaster Rehabilitation Center & Tabitha Hospice for the care, love, and support they provided Gary and our family.

A Graveside service will be held at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery on Thursday, March, 12, 2020 at 11 am. If you plan to attend, please meet the family at gate 2 of the cemetery at 10:45am. A celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 3-6 pm at the DAV, 70th and Seward Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. To leave a condolence, visit www.lincolnffc.com

