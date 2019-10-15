September 6, 1933 - October 12, 2019
Gary L. Ritchie, 86, of Lincoln passed away October 12, 2019. Born September 6, 1933 in McCook to J. Wayne and Irene (Kannow) Ritchie.
U.S. Air Force Korean War Veteran. Ret. in 1996 after 40 years from the State of Nebraska Department of Roads. Gary was a member of the American Legion and an avid golfer.
Family members include his wife Gwen; sons Garland (Susan) Ritchie, Oakland, Iowa and Gordon Ritchie, Lincoln; daughter Greta Ritchie (Scott VanDuzer), Omaha; 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; niece Sheryl Ritchie-Longo. Preceded in death by his parents and brother John Warren Ritchie.
Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Friday (10-18-19) Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive (SW corner of 40th & Yankee Hill Rd). Memorials to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 8320 South Street, Lincoln, NE 68506. No visitation/cremation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.