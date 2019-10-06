February 6, 1939 - October 4, 2019
Gary L. Bors, 80, of Crete died October 4, 2019 in Crete, NE. He was born February 6, 1939 in Friend, NE to Milo and Evelyn (Fritz) Bors. He married Carole Sue Vaverka on June 18, 1960. To this union were three children.
Survivors: wife, Carole; son Mark (Judy) Bors of Dorchester, NE; daughter Robin Bors (Tim Bruder) of Hickman, NE; daughter Michelle (Mike) Hatfield of Crete, NE; grandchildren, Taylor Bors, Lucas (Chelsea) Apfelbeck, Brad Pribyl, Holley Pribyl, Clarissa Bors, Jake Hatfield, four great-grandchildren and one on the way; sister-in-law Beverly Ficke; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation with family is October 9, 2019 at Kuncl Funeral Home in Crete, NE from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services are October 10, 2019 at Kuncl Funeral Home in Crete, NE at 10:30 a.m. with the burial following at Riverside Cemetery in Crete. Memorials to Dorchester American Legion and Crete Fire and Rescue. Please visit www.kunclfh.com
