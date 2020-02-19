June 23, 1943 - February 12, 2020

Gary Kearney was born to Merle and Mildred (Reier) Kearney on June 23, 1943 at the family ranch north of Sumner, Nebraska. He passed from this life on February 12, 2020 at the age of 76.

He attended elementary school in Sumner and at a country school at Cumro. He graduated from Sumner High School in 1961 with honors and went on to attend the University of Nebraska where he excelled and eventually attained his doctorate in electrical engineering. Although he excelled in this field, he really did not have a desire to sit in an office and work out engineering problems all day. He did teach for a while and supported himself later on by working at Nebraska Book.

He was something of a renaissance man in that he taught himself to play guitar, practiced calligraphy, did pencil drawings, practiced some photography, and probably read more books than you could count. Long before Facebook and other social media he started a family web site called the "Refrigerator Door" that anyone in the family could contribute to and thus keep up with some of the far flung members. After retirement, he purchased a condo in Lincoln and enjoyed spending time with and photographing the staff and entertainment at the Zoo Bar for social media.